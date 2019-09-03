Neymar has been left kicking his heels and with plenty of bridges to build after seeing his hopes of returning to Barcelona fall short – as the Spanish media suggested exactly why the transfer failed to get over the line.

Neymar‘s future had been the subject of speculation for a number of weeks, but the European transfer window closed on Monday without Barca and PSG reaching an agreement.

The Blaugrana were prepared to try and finance the deal by offering PSG a number of players in return for the Brazilian – and while two of the Parisians targets were prepared to make the move to the Parc des Princes from the Nou Camp, the refusal of a key third man to make the move saw the deal pushed beyond Barca’s financial limitations.

And despite Neymar himself making it clear he’d had enough of life in Ligue 1 and wanted to return to his former club, four days of negotiations couldn’t fix the move to take him back.

As per reports in the Spanish media, PSG were prepared to accept Jean-Clair Todibo, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele, together with a small cash adjustment, in return for Neymar. However, while Todibo and Rakitic were prepared to move, Dembele’s refusal to consider a move just stretched Barca too far.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger made clear from the outset that he wished to stay with Barca this term; his agent also going public with his client’s intentions to stay at the Nopu Camp this season.

The LaLiga champions reportedly tried to restructure including Rakitic and Todibo, together with £154million in terms of a transfer fee, but disagreements over how that fee would be paid failed to result in the deal being concluded.

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games since joining PSG and is expected to be integrated back into training with the Parisians after the international break.