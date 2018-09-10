Regret for Klopp as long-term target nears deal with £134m clause

Jurgen Klopp is likely to see his ambitions of bringing long-term target Piotr Zielinski to Anfield officially ended amid claims the player is poised to sign a major new contract with Napoli.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with summer moves for the Poland midfielder, whose contract expires in Naples in 2021.

But the strongest interest has come from Liverpool, with the Poland midfielder one of the first names Klopp added to his shopping list upon taking charge at the club back in October 2015.

And with Klopp having tracked his progress since, any hopes of bringing the former Udinese man to Anfield will officially end when he signs a new long-term deal that will set his exit clause at an eye-watering €150million (£134m).

Italian publication Il Mattino reports that Zielinski will sign a contract until 2023, with the mammoth release clause included to put off any potential suitors.

And it may lead Klopp with quite the sense of regret with the Reds balking at the £13million fee he commanded when moving to Naples back in 2016.

Speaking about Liverpool’s January 2016 interest, Zielinski told Polish outlet Przegląd Sportowy: “Everyone said: ‘Great offer, Klopp wants you, it’s a fairytale in terms of finances’. All fine, but I wasn’t convinced.

“I was driving my car and I said to my girlfriend: ‘No, red light, I’m not leaving’. I felt great in Empoli, I didn’t want to leave the lads when we were battling for the European places.

“My head was a mess. Liverpool finally got a plane and I met with Jürgen Klopp. He said he wanted me in his team. I saw a different world and after returning my head was even a bigger mess.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.