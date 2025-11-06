A floundering and wantaway Manchester United star has been told who he should have joined instead of the Red Devils, and a January exit, albeit a complicated one, is a distinct possibility.

Man Utd spent heavily in the summer window of 2024, splashing the cash on Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Ugarte and Zirkzee in particular have found it tough at Old Trafford, and in the case of the latter, he’s already seeking an exit.

Zirkzee is frustrated at his lack of opportunities in a World Cup year. And after being left out of Ronald Koeman’s last Netherlands squad, there’s a very real possibility he misses out on next summer’s World Cup in north America.

Benjamin Sesko is Man Utd’s primary striker on the depth chart. Yet when Sesko doesn’t play, Ruben Amorim opts for a No 10 like Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha, to lead his line.

Zirkzee is clearly unfancied by the United boss and according to Dutch legend, Ruud Gullit, joining the Red Devils was the “wrong decision.”

Furthermore, Gullit claimed Zirkzee should have stayed in Italy and joined AC Milan when leaving Bologna two summers ago.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed way back in 2024 that Zirkzee was Milan’s priority target up front. However, United bested Milan in the market, forcing the Serie A side to go on and sign Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham (loan) instead.

“I think from my point of view that he should have stayed in Italy, because he was really striving,” said Gullit via the Metro.

“He was really doing well at Bologna, and I was hoping that he would go to Milan. I think that as soon as he went to Manchester United, it was the wrong decision.

“I mean, for a lot of players, moving to Manchester United has been the wrong decision. And whoever leaves them, plays well everywhere around Europe. I just hope that there’s a solution for him.

“Go back to Italy on loan if you can. Just play football. He’s a good player. But at the moment, it’s difficult at Manchester United.

“They found a little form in the past couple of weeks, and I hope for Manchester United that they continue that, because a good Manchester United is good for the Premier League as well.”

Joshua Zirkzee leaving Man Utd in January?

Zirkzee is determined to join a new club in January and boost his chances of earning selection for the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

TEAMtalk led the way when revealing interest from inside the Premier League. Everton have circled, and interest from West Ham is even stronger.

From further afield, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Roma are weighing up a swoop.

“Amorim and the management of Man United are talking about the January window – the opportunities and what to do with the players who want to play more, Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee,” Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week.

“For Zirkzee there is West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So Zirkzee will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Manchester United want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

What to do with Zirkzee is a question for Man Utd that is complicated by the upcoming AFCON tournament.

United will lose Mazraoui (Morocco), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and the three countries they play for will all expect to go deep in the tournament.

The competition runs from December 21 to January 18. As such, it would appear highly unlikely United will let Zirkzee go in the first half of the month when their ranks are already depleted.

There have also been suggestions that even after AFCON ends, United may only green light Zirkzee’s departure if able to sign a direct replacement.

For now at least, what to do with the unhappy Zirkzee is still up in the air.

Latest Man Utd news – Star told to shape up or ship out

In other news, A heavily-criticised Man Utd star has been told he’ll be “shown the door” unless he quickly improves.

Elsewhere, trusted United source, Andy Mitten, has insisted Man Utd will make TWO signings in central midfield in 2026.

First up is expected to be Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson who Mitten declared is “well-positioned” to make the move to Old Trafford.

That comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed United are already preparing a tempting bid for Anderson in January.