Reid faces up to six weeks out as West Ham woes worsen

Mark Holmes

Winston Reid has added to West Ham’s injury woes after suffering a hamstring injury in training, according to David Sullivan’s son.

The Premier League club have yet to confirm the news but Jack Sullivan – son of Hammers’ joint-chairman David – tweeted on Wednesday evening that the defender sustained the problem in training and faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

If New Zealand international Reid is indeed injured, he will join a growing list at Upton Park, with midfielder Manuel Lanzini ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury and Diafra Sakho out for three months with a thigh problem of his own.

Victor Moses is still sweating on the results of a scan on his hamstring, while Dimitri Payet is out until February and Enner Valencia has been missing since suffering a knee injury in July, although he is closing in on a return.

West Ham Winston Reid

