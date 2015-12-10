Reid faces up to six weeks out as West Ham woes worsen

Winston Reid has added to West Ham’s injury woes after suffering a hamstring injury in training, according to David Sullivan’s son.

The Premier League club have yet to confirm the news but Jack Sullivan – son of Hammers’ joint-chairman David – tweeted on Wednesday evening that the defender sustained the problem in training and faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Very bad news… Reid Injured in training 4-6 weeks with hamstring. But some players will return faster than anticipated due to hard work — Jack Sullivan (@jsullivanwhu) December 9, 2015

If New Zealand international Reid is indeed injured, he will join a growing list at Upton Park, with midfielder Manuel Lanzini ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury and Diafra Sakho out for three months with a thigh problem of his own.

Victor Moses is still sweating on the results of a scan on his hamstring, while Dimitri Payet is out until February and Enner Valencia has been missing since suffering a knee injury in July, although he is closing in on a return.