Exclusive: Manchester United reignite interest in Chelsea full-back with summer move ‘possible’

Manchester United are set for a busy summer and TEAMtalk understands they are set to make major changes under their new part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and with Chelsea star Marc Cucurella very firmly back on their radar.

They have already reshuffled under the new ownership at board level and now they have shifted their attention to transfer targets as they try and make the club a force once again.

Man Utd are planning ahead for the summer and want to bring in fresh talent and ideas into a squad that has struggled to break into the top four consistently and win trophies.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Chelsea left-back Cucurella, who the Red Devils had their eye on in January, is back on their radar.

Man Utd are out to strengthen their squad in multiple areas, although uncertainty over their managerial direction remains.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘begin talks’ with former Chelsea manager after Bayern Munich exit confirmed

Manchester United reignite interest in Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is still on the radar of the Red Devils according to TEAMtalk sources and Man Utd are looking at a possibility of signing him this summer.

There are no active talks ongoing at the moment but the Spaniards’ situation is one to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Cucurella has interest from multiple clubs including Aston Villa, who are keen on strengthening at left back, they have also shortlisted Kieran Tierney of Arsenal who will leave the Gunners this summer.

Cucurella’s recent performances have given Chelsea some thinking to do and although the club would like to bring in a new left back, sources state that Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the former Brighton man and would be happy to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Chelsea get ‘serious’ on startling swoop for ageing Man Utd man Ratcliffe is pushing out

Turnaround in form gives Poch pause for thought

Cucurella has been in fine form in recent games and played superbly in the clubs winning streak of four games in a row.

His current deal at Chelsea runs until the end of the 2027/28 season and the Blues are unlikely to recover the £60m fee they paid to bring him in.

Chelsea’s depth when it comes to left-back leaves a lot to be desired and if Pochettino intends to continue deploying a back four he will need to reinforce in that area this summer.

The board however were keen to offload Cucurella in January and a move to Ten Hag’s side almost transpired but wasn’t to be.

If they were to receive an opportunity to bring in a decent fee and make room for someone new, TEAMtalk has learned that a sale is still “possible.”

As stated, there is currently nothing ongoing and no talks have taken place but well placed sources suggest that he is one to watch as the summer months role on.