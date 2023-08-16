‘Refused every other offer’ – Man Utd brush Liverpool, Bayern aside in midfield chase as star only wants Old Trafford move

Manchester United can be considered firm favourites in the hunt for Sofyan Amrabat as the Fiorentina star has rejected offers from major clubs including Liverpool, Bayern and Juventus, according to a journalist.

So far this summer, Man Utd have spent around £179million when signing three new players. They have brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal, as well as spending £47m on goalkeeper Andre Onana and £72m on centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The arrival of England international Mount will help to improve both Man Utd’s midfield and attacking ranks, due to his versatility. But following the departure of Fred, who has signed for Fenerbahce in Turkey, manager Erik ten Hag wants a new midfielder to arrive at Old Trafford.

He has decided on Amrabat as his main target. This is partly down to the player’s excellent displays for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. Ten Hag also has a good relationship with Amrabat after they worked together at Dutch side FC Utrecht.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Amrabat is Man Utd’s top objective for the midfield area. But there have been concerns in recent weeks that either Liverpool or West Ham United might try to gazump Man Utd and get to the 26-year-old first.

The Red Devils have even identified Everton ace Amadou Onana as a backup option in case Amrabat ends up heading elsewhere. But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Man Utd supporters have nothing to worry about as Amrabat only wants to sign for them.

During a recent interview (as cited by Labora Viola and Sport Witness), the reporter said: “We are at the point that I confirm the strong interest of Manchester United. They only sold Fred, but they didn’t sell Van De Beek and McTominay. And now I expect there to be an acceleration and United’s offer will come.

“They spent a lot of money on Onana, on Hojlund, Maguire hasn’t left yet, they had to make some sales and they haven’t yet. Surely Amrabat belongs to the last fortnight (of the transfer window).

Journalist puts Man Utd in lead for Sofyan Amrabat

“Amrabat linked to exits? I don’t know because you’re talking about a club that has two strong midfielders with a valuation of over €50m anyway. But United are an unpredictable club, anything can happen every day. Look what is happening with Saudi Arabia, one comes up every day.

“What I can tell you is that up to now Amrabat has refused every offer that has arrived: Liverpool, Bayern and Juventus, even if the Bianconeri have never formalised the offer.”

It seems Amrabat is intent on reuniting with Ten Hag, so much so that he has snubbed the advances of Liverpool, Bayern and Juve.

This will delight Ten Hag as he can rest assured that Amrabat will likely be playing in a Man Utd shirt this season, as long as the club put up enough money.

But for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, this represents another severe blow. The Reds are searching for a new defensive midfielder after losing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi clubs.

Liverpool made bids to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, only to see the pair head to Chelsea. And now it looks like Amrabat will reject them for Man Utd as well.

