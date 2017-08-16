Relative of Martial lifts lid on future of Man Utd forward

The cousin of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has revealed that the Frenchman has no plans to leave this summer.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI and struggled for game time last season.

Martial has been linked with a move to United’s Premier League rivals Spurs, as well as a possible switch to Inter Milan in the deal for Ivan Perisic.

However, leaving is ‘not an option’ according to his cousin, who tweeted the following (as quoted in the Daily Mirror) before later deleting: “For Manchester United, Anthony leaving is not an option, even on loan. They rely on him.”

His comments have been echoed by former French playing legend Emmanuel Petit: “Manchester United, they are building a team to play for the title this year,” he told SFR Sports.

“They will play in the Champions League; he (Martial) will have playing time and the competitions will be long until the end of the year. So going to Inter which is under reconstruction, there are a lot of uncertainties at this level there.”