Release clause in De Gea’s Man Utd contract revealed

Manchester United could face further battles to hold on to David De Gea with the goalkeeper’s release clause being reported in the Spanish media.

De Gea almost joined Real Madrid in 2015 before a return to Spain collapsed due to the necessary paperwork not being completed in time.

The goalkeeper then signed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2019, with the option for an additional year, but Marca claims there was a buy-out clause of 60million euros – currently £51.6million – inserted into the contract.

Marca claims Real ‘have not forgotten De Gea’ but the European Champions are currently banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows. Keylor Navas’s form has also made the recruitment of a new goalkeeper less of a priority, especially given De Gea’s release clause is close to double the amount Real agreed to pay United before the deal collapsed.

Gianluigi Buffon remains the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after costing Juventus £33million – a fee that hasn’t been matched since the Italy legend left Parma 15 years ago.

On his 26th birthday, a look at @D_DeGea doing what he does best! #DaveSaves https://t.co/i2mxkajG5S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2016

