Release clause of Liverpool, Chelsea linked manager revealed by Ornstein; Blues have already ‘spoke to him’

Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed the fee the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will have to pay to bring in Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim.

The Premier League duo could both acquire new managers at the end of the season, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the Reds and Mauricio Pochettino under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have already drawn up a list of potential replacements for Klopp. Xabi Alonso is thought to be their top choice, but Bayern Munich are also keen on him.

Amorim is one potential alternative to Alonso. The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the best young coaches in Europe after leading Sporting to four major trophies in the last four years.

Chelsea have also been linked with Amorim in recent weeks as pressure mounts on Pochettino. The Blues lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on Sunday and sit in a very disappointing 12th place in the Premier League table.

If Pochettino is sacked before the end of the season – which seems to be becoming increasingly likely – Amorim will be on Chelsea’s shortlist.

Ornstein reveals Ruben Amorim release clause

According to Ornstein, Amorim has a release clause in his Sporting contract, which any club will have to pay to take him away from Sporting before his deal expires in 2026.

“Ruben Amorim’s got a release clause in his contract,” Ornstein told The Athletic Football Podcast.

“It was, I think a year ago when Chelsea spoke to him, it was up at €20 million.

“Now I understand it’s €10 million, which people might feel is low, especially if it was a player signing. But that is high for a managerial appointment, whether we like it or not,” he said.

That fee would be expensive for a manager. However, the fact that the clause has halved in the last year will have no doubt caught the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool also face a monumental task in finding a replacement for Klopp, who has enjoyed an enormous amount of success during his time at Anfield.

Therefore, if the Reds’ hierarchy believe Amorim is the right man for the job, they are unlikely to hestitate in paying €10 million to bring him in.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle also have Amorim on their radar as they consider replacing Eddie Howe at the end of the season.

With that in mind, a move to the Premier League is looking likely for the young coach at some point in the future.

