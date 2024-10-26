Release clause of Man Utd, Liverpool defensive target dropped by €10m despite new contract

Manchester United and Liverpool have been given a boost in their pursuit of one of the Bundesliga’s outstanding young defenders, despite the player having just signed a new contract with his club.

The Premier League rivals – along with Real Madrid and Chelsea – have long been credited with a firm interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

The 21-year-old France international’s fine form since moving to Germany in a €34million (£29m / $37m) deal from Lyon last summer has been rewarded this week by improved personal terms as he committed his future to Leipzig until 2029.

But according to Sky Germany, Lukeba’s release clause has been adjusted in a way that could open up a move to one of his Premier League suitors in the near future.

Previously, Lukeba’s contact included a €90m (£75m/US$97.2m) release clause for the summer of 2025, which dropped to €65m (£54.17m/US$70.2m) in 2027.

Under his new terms, the promising young defender’s smaller release clause figure of €65m has been pushed back a year to the summer of 2027, while a new €80m (£66.7m/US$86.4m)clause has been added for the 2026 summer, effectively slashing his price tag for interested clubs like United and Liverpool by €10m.

Lukeba valuation revealed

Despite Lukeba having penned fresh term with RB Leipzig, a move away from the Bundesliga club as soon as next summer is not being ruled out.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “The agreement between Castello Lukeba and RB Leipzig is already sealed. Done deal. New contract will expire in 2029 and salary rise has been included.” Leipzig later confirmed the new contract has been signed via their official club media.

But while Romano discounted the possibility of a January move for Lukeba in light of his new contract, the reporter added: “His exit in summer 2025 remains a possibility.”

RMC Sport noted United and Liverpool ‘have been interested’ in Lukeba for several months and that the Premier League pair would pursue a summer move if they do act on their interest mid-season.

TEAMtalk previously learned Lukeba was valued around the £60m mark. However, that figure may serve as a starting point for negotiations given the strength of the clubs chasing his signature and the fact there’s three suitors, not just one.

Aston Villa have also drawn links with Lukeba, with Football Insider detailing their interest earlier in October.

United are determined to sign 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, and they push ahead with a move ‘with or without’ Erik ten Hag’s approval, as speculation over the Dutchman’s Old Trafford future continues to swirl.

According to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, United hope to double down on their approach of targeting young players in teh transfer market by signing Rigg, who has shone for the Black Cats in the Championship this season.

The Res Devils have placed a greater emphasis on youth since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took charge. All of the club’s five major signings over the summer were aged 26 or below, plus United secured the services of two highly-rated academy prospects in Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

Additionally, Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand has also been backed to join a top club such as United, Liverpool or Arsenal at some stage in the near future.

TIMELINE: Castello Lukeba’s rapid rise

August 2021 – Having joined the club as a 10-year-old and just one month after signing his first professional contract, Lukeba makes his senior debut for Lyon at the age of 18. He plays the full 90 minutes as Peter Bosz’s side draw 1-1 with Brest on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

– Having joined the club as a 10-year-old and just one month after signing his first professional contract, Lukeba makes his senior debut for Lyon at the age of 18. He plays the full 90 minutes as Peter Bosz’s side draw 1-1 with Brest on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. November 2021 – Lukeba gets his first taste of European action when he plays in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Brondby in the group stage of the Europa League. The same month, he is also called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time.

– Lukeba gets his first taste of European action when he plays in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Brondby in the group stage of the Europa League. The same month, he is also called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time. December 2021 – The young centre-back scores his first senior career goal, heading in from a Rayan Cherki corner during a 1-1 draw with Metz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

– The young centre-back scores his first senior career goal, heading in from a Rayan Cherki corner during a 1-1 draw with Metz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. January 2022 – Lukeba’s stellar start to life in the Lyon first team is rewarded with a new, improved contract, tying him to the club until 2025.

– Lukeba’s stellar start to life in the Lyon first team is rewarded with a new, improved contract, tying him to the club until 2025. May 2023 – Although Lyon finish a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1, Lukeba enjoys a standout 2022-23 campaign, making 33 starts in the league and scoring two goals.

– Although Lyon finish a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1, Lukeba enjoys a standout 2022-23 campaign, making 33 starts in the league and scoring two goals. August 2023 – Lukeba’s fine form in France catches the eye of RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side fork out €34 million (£29m / $37m) to take the promising defender to Germany. He makes his debut for Leipzig in a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen.

– Lukeba’s fine form in France catches the eye of RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side fork out €34 million (£29m / $37m) to take the promising defender to Germany. He makes his debut for Leipzig in a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen. September 2023 – A first goal for RB Leipzig arrives as Lukeba scores in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

– A first goal for RB Leipzig arrives as Lukeba scores in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich. November 2023 – Just two months shy of his 21t birthday, Lukeba receives his first senior France call-up, replacing injured Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi for fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland. He makes his international debut in the latter game, coming off the bench for the final three minutes of a 4-1 win.

– Just two months shy of his 21t birthday, Lukeba receives his first senior France call-up, replacing injured Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi for fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland. He makes his international debut in the latter game, coming off the bench for the final three minutes of a 4-1 win. August 2024 – Lukeba stars for Thierry Henry’s Olympic team as the host nation take the silver medal at the Paris Games, losing to Spain 5-3 after extra time in the gold medal match.

