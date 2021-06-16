Relegated star in Arsenal plans to rectify disastrous Arteta transfer blunder

An error-prone relegated star is on the radar of Arsenal in a position from which they surprisingly sold a superb performer just 12 months ago.

Arsenal were praised last season for moving on several stars deemed to be past their best in North London. The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil all left. But one exit in particular has already proven to be a mistake.

Emiliano Martinez was allowed to leave for Aston Villa for a fee of around £20m. The Argentine had been on the club’s books for a decade but had rarely been afforded opportunities to impress.

Since leaving, Martinez has performed at an elite level and recently scooped the Villa’s Player of the Season award.

His exploits have also been rewarded at international level where he is now Argentina’s No. 1 between the sticks.

Bernd Leno endured a mixed season at the Emirates without stiff competition behind him, and the latest report from the Sun reveals he could return to Germany.

Should Leno depart, Arsenal will require a new man to don the gloves and recently relegated Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly been identified as a suitable replacement.

Ramsdale is another who struggled for consistency last year after returning to Sheffield Utd in a £18.5m deal.

Nevertheless, he was called up to England’s Euro 2020 squad as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson. And it is seemingly not only Gareth Southgate who has faith in the stopper.

Arsenal are a surprise suitor, though the Blades wish to generate around £20m from any sale.

That figure could prove difficult to stomach given the altogether more impressive Martinez was sold for that exact amount 12 months prior.

Arsenal destined for more transfer misery

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s plan to make a more than £30million bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli will not matter amid his transfer preference, a report claims.

the Gunners reportedly monitored his progress as he played 73 minutes of Italy’s Euro 2020 win over Turkey last Friday.

Since then, though, Juventus have made Locatelli a firm target alongside Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

Furthermore, according to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italy international would prefer to move to the Serie A giants and stay in his home country.

Such a move would render Arsenal’s plans to bid €40million (£34million) for the midfielder largely pointless.

