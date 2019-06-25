A reliable French journalist has claimed that Liverpool are in “concrete discussions” to beat their rivals to the signing of Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are yet to make a summer signing this summer, after a busy 2018, although they are expected to complete a deal for teenage centre-back Sepp van den Berg over the next 48 hours.

Van den Berg is set to arrive in a £1.79m deal but the potential arrival of Pepe would be on a whole other level for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp wanting the 24-year-old to compete with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for the wide attacking positions at Anfield.

The highly-rated Lille star has been continually linked with a move to Merseyside, although Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also said to be in the running for the player’s signature.

Pepe, who currently on duty with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, is considered to be one of the most dynamic wide players in European football and is expected to cost in the region of €80million.

And according to RMC Sport’s Head of Football Mohamed Bouhafsi, he told Get French Football News that “there are very concrete discussions with Liverpool”.

He added that Klopp “adores” the player and that Pepe “brings a lot of speed and he is made to play in England, with quick transitions and an exceptional ability to counter-attack. Discussions have been had with Liverpool, who have a very profound interest”.

Bouhafsi is the same source that revealed Fabinho’s switch to Anfield last summer and it would appear that he can trusted.

Should the Reds sign Pepe then they would be getting a player who scored 23 goals in 41 appearances for Lille last season and who would the perfect fit to replace anyone of their famed from three of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino.

