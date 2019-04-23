Reliable source claims Man Utd will sign Gareth Bale in bargain loan deal

Manchester United are ready to start their summer rebuilding early by reportedly striking a deal to sign long-term target Gareth Bale.

Bale is expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer, following a disappointing season for Los Blancos, with a move back to the Premier League seen as the most likely outcome. Tottenham Hotspur, the side he left to join Real in 2013, have been linked, while United long held an interest in the player.

Now Spanish newspaper Marca claims United are poised to sign the Wales forward on a season-long loan with a view to permanent deal. The reliable outlet, known to have their ear close to the ground with all things related to the LaLiga giants, claims Real have made the winger available on a £5million loan arrangement.

Real are convinced that the end of Bale’s spell with the club has come, and are determined to move the player on this summer. And in an effort to ship the player on quickly, Marca claim they have made him available for loan instead of a permanent transfer.

And the paper believes United and Madrid could look to replicate the formula that saw the Spanish giants part ways with James Rodriguez in 2017, when the Colombian was sent out on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich, with an option to buy. Coincidentally, Bayern have also been linked with Bale, as they prepare for life beyond Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whilst PSG could show interest from France.

However, Marca believes the chance to sign Bale for just a £5m loan fee will be too good for United to resist; the player a long-term target of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

United will also hope the capture of Bale will allow them to send out a clear message as to their intention to compete for the game’s biggest prizes next season amid claims three of their star men could look to quit if they don’t claim a place in next season’s Champions League.

The departure of Bale will allow Real Madrid to bring in Eden Hazard as his replacement, though Los Blancos remain at loggerheads with Chelsea over the deal.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!