Relief for Spurs as Man Utd open talks with Serie A boss over manager role

Manchester United have identified a top Serie A boss as the man they want as their next permanent manager, a report claims.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed a successful start to his reign, winning all of his first six games in charge so far.

The Sun have suggested that the Norwegian is now increasingly seen as a leading candidate to get the job on a permanent basis in the summer, though Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with the vacancy.

However there has been a twist, as according to a report from CaughtOffside the Red Devils have ‘put the feelers out’ to gauge whether Max Allegri would be interested in taking the hotseat at Old Trafford.

The report states that talks between intermediaries has intensified recently, while the Times have previously reported that Allegri would consider the United job if offered it.

Don Balon claimed on Friday that Allegri’s future at Juventus is up in the air, with the Bianconeri considering the possibility of appointing club legend Zinedine Zidane.