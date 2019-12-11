Relieved Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa saluted an important 2-0 win against gutsy Hull at a packed Elland Road – but admitted his side had to take some “risks” in order to see off the Tigers.

The hosts had to really dig in to secure their seventh straight victory, pocketing three points which lifted them – for 24 hours at least – above West Brom and onto the top of the Championship table and, perhaps more significantly, with an 11-point buffer to third place.

The two goals did not come until the closing stages, but few would begrudge Leeds their latest victory, and perhaps equally as important, their fourth successive clean sheet.

Bielsa, who admitted his side had a plan before the match to try and curb the brilliance of Hull dangerman Jarrod Bowen, said: “Hull City were not the best team to come here this season at the beginning of the game, but in the end this has been a very important win for us.

“It was a game of two different halves. In the first half we were good, but we faced an opponent with a very attractive style of play.

“They have got players who really want to play the right way. We were superior than them in the second half, though. We balanced the game up in the second half.

“We couldn’t stop Hull’s chances, but we kept on the offensive. We risked the result in the second half, but once we had scored the second goal, we then managed the game very well.”

Seven wins in a row ✅

Unbeaten in 10 ✅

12th clean sheet from 21 games, including 4 in a row ✅

On course to go 11pts clear of third place 🙏

Back to the top of the table ✅ A team digging in and finding ways to get the job done ✅ Love Leeds. 💛💙 — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) December 10, 2019

Bielsa, however, insisted his team were worthy winners on the night.

He added: “We had a lot of crosses and chances, and the conclusion is that we deserved the victory.

“We could have secured an easier win, but that didn’t happen and so we move on to the next game now.”

Both sides created a number of chances to score until the match was finally decided with the two Leeds goals in the final 17 minutes.

🔥 "Deadlock broken! A perfect pass from Hernandez, a great run from Costa, and De Wijs gets the final touch" pic.twitter.com/YuB1JmwZs6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 11, 2019

In front of a crowd of more than 35,000, Leeds eventually went in front rather fortuitously when Hull defender Jordy De Wijs diverted Helder Costa’s cross into his own net from four yards out.

Leeds’ second breakaway goal finally finished off gutsy Hull with eight minutes to go.

As the hosts broke after Tom Eaves had been denied by a goal-line clearance at one end, Patrick Bamford thumped the post at the other, with substitute Ezgjan Alioski lashing home the rebound from the acutest of angles.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, has spoken with affection and gratitude towards Bielsa for the way the Leeds boss has shown faith in his No 9 during his recent barren spell in front of goal.