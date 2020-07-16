Marcelo Bielsa conceded Leeds were second best against Barnsley and were fortunate to claim a win as they moved to the brink of promotion.

Top hosted bottom at Elland Road as Leeds took on Barnsley, but it was the visitors who dominated the game and created the best chances.

Leeds were fortunate to claim a 1-0 win and now stand just a point away from guaranteeing a place in the Premier League.

After seeing Michael Solbauer’s own goal secure the win, Bielsa was clearly a relieved man.

“We fought with resources we didn’t know we had.

“Leeds played below our level, this was very clear. We were winning the match but we couldn’t get the second goal. The match was so open and we couldn’t manage the match.

“They have hard players, very very offensive.

“Even if in the first half we didn’t have a big impact. We could control the match to create some chances. In the second half we couldn’t control the match. It was difficult for us to defend. Their team in attack had a lot of players that can unbalance the match.

“As the match progressed they added more offensive players and removed defensive players. We organised ourselves to resolve the adaptation we had to resolve. It was difficult for us to defend well and we didn’t attack well in particular.

“It was a product of the collective effort. We had to run a lot to keep the result. I value a lot the courage and effort all the players gave to keep the difference in the result.”

Asked if he will be watching the West Brom and Brentford games, Bielsa added: “We will analyse the next match on Sunday and prepare for Derby. We’ll use this as a reference to us. There is no easy match to win.”

Helder Costa injury update

Leeds lost Helder Costa to an injury early in the second half and Bielsa was unsure if he’d feature again this season.

“He has a kick in the rib, we have to know what happened to him. Tomorrow we know more.”

Asked if could now plan to be a Premier League manager, Bielsa added: “Until we resolve the situation mathematically it is not convenient to talk about this.”

READ MORE: Liverpool make key demand as Leeds eye swoop for unwanted defender