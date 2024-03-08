Remarkable La Liga winger ready to say YES as Liverpool Salah ‘heir’ closes in on Anfield

Liverpool want Nico Williams to the 'heir' to Mohamed Salah

Representatives of Atletico Bilbao winger Nico Williams are reportedly informing clubs such as Liverpool and Aston Villa that the star is ready to agree a transfer.

For a 21-year-old with only two seasons of top-flight football under his belt before this term, Williams is having a very impressive campaign. Indeed, only five La Liga players have bettered his six assists so far.

The Spaniard is also on three league goals, but it’s in the Copa del Rey where he’s shone most brightly.

In five games in the competition this season, Williams has scored three goals and provided four assists. In the last two games alone – against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid no less – he’s been directly involved in four goals.

The winger is putting up remarkable numbers, and could well help his side to silverware.

It’s no surprise, then, that he’s on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Chelsea and Tottenham are primed and ready to strike for him in the summer.

That owes to the fact Williams has a £43million release clause, so despite having just signed a new deal with Bilbao, he’s expected to walk out the door.

Williams ready to agree deal

Of course, that hinges on the winger wanting to move. A club could trigger his release clause and have him reject the contract offered to him if he wanted to stay.

That’s seemingly not the case, though, as HITC reports Williams’ representatives are informing teams that he’s ready to agree to a transfer.

The report names Liverpool and Aston Villa, suggesting they have been made aware of the winger’s desire to take up a new challenge.

Both clubs have been linked for a while, alongside the likes of Chelsea and Spurs.

Unai Emery wanted him in the summer but failed in his attempts, and could therefore look to strike again in the knowledge that it looks likely Williams will be moving on.

Williams useful Salah alternative

Liverpool are also likely to push for him if Mohamed Salah is to leave the club.

The latest on the Egyptian superstar suggests he’s receptive to offers from Saudi Arabian sides, so there’s a chance he moves on this summer.

As such, HITC states Liverpool are ‘tracking Williams as a potential heir’ to the winger.

It’s said they’re ‘keen’ to have wide targets in place and the Spaniard looks to be one of the main options.

Like most of the Reds’ frontline options, he can play in more than one position – right-wing and left-wing – so he offers a threat from either side of the attack.

If Salah leaves the club, while Williams might not immediately be the answer, but his form of late suggests he could soon be on his way to being that.

