Remarkable scenes at Wembley as Kepa undermines Sarri by refusing sub

Kepa Arrizabalaga undermined manager Maurizio Sarri by refusing to be substituted as Chelsea were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea boss Sarri wanted to replace the apparently injured goalkeeper with Willy Caballero in the closing minutes of extra time at Wembley but the Spaniard stayed on the field despite his number being shown on the board.

Under-pressure Sarri reacted with fury as as the game ended goalless after 120 minutes.

Kepa redeemed himself slightly by saving a spot-kick from Leroy Sane but with Ederson denying Jorginho and David Luiz hitting a post, City claimed victory and the first leg of a potential quadruple.

