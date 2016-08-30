Remy joins Crystal Palace on season-long loan from Chelsea

Crystal Palace have confirmed that they have signed French striker Loic Remy on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Chelsea.

The France international moves to Selhurst Park after finding opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea added on their website: “Loic Remy will spend the 2016-17 season on loan across London with Crystal Palace.

“The 29-year-old, who has been a Chelsea player for two years, will play the rest of the current campaign in the Premier League with our south London neighbours.”