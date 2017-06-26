Sanches open to Man Utd move as he chats Bayern future

Renato Sanches has expressed his wish to stay at Bayern Munich – but appears open to the prospect of a move to Manchester United if the Bundesliga giants show him the door.

The Portuguese midfielder is being tipped to leave Bayern this summer after failing to impress Carlo Ancelotti during his first year at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United, who chased the player last summer but ultimately lost out to Bayern, have been linked with a €35million swoop for the player – a deal which would essentially hand the Germans their money back on their initial investment to Benfica.

And Sanches, speaking to Tuttomercato, has spoken for the first time about his future in Bavaria.

“Of course Bayern Munich is a great club and I really enjoy being there. In principle, I will stay there,” he said.

“But if I do not stay at Bayern I will not be discouraged either. I will continue working as usual.”

Sanches was then asked directly about Manchester United’s reported interest, to which he replied: “Of course I need to play more, playing more I have more confidence. Let’s see what it gives.”

The 19-year-old featured 25 times for Bayern this season, but he only made 17 appearances in the Bundesliga, with many of those coming as a substitute.