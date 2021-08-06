Liverpool, Arsenal given push, as busy agent offers €35m target to Juventus

Renato Sanches of Lille OSC (R ) vies with Bruno Costa of FC Porto during pre-season friendly at the Algarve stadium July 2021

Liverpool and Arsenal will have to accelerate their interest in Renato Sanches if they want to sign the Portugal star after his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered him to Juventus.

Both Premier League clubs are understood to have an interest in Sanches, who impressed at Euro 2020.

Goal reported Lille midfielder Sanches is on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist.

French newspaper L’Equipe also claimed Liverpool and Arsenal were “very interested” in the Portuguese star earlier this month.

Fabrizio Romano also told his YouTube channel in July: “He wants to go. I also know that Lille are prepared to sell Renato.”

L’Equipe state that Lille want at least €35m for the Portuguese ace. And the player’s renowned agent Mendes has taken the situation a step further now by offering his man to Juve.

Sportsmediaset report that Sanches has now been offered to Juventus as an alternative to Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy midfielder is Juve’s first choice, but they’re struggling to get a deal with Sassoulo over the line.

That has led Portuguese deal maker Mendes to push the 23-year-old Sanches towards Turin. With just over three weeks of the summer transfer window remaining, Mendes appears to be getting itchy feet.

Sanches is on a deal in France until 2023, but Lille president Olivier Letang has made the decision to sell the midfielder at the right price, according to Le10Sport.

Liverpool eye cut-price Sanches deal Liverpool have identified Portuguese and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a possible cut-price replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

Sanches has resurrected his career in France after struggling at Bayern Munich and Swansea.

He made 59 appearances for Lille in all competitions and played a key role as they won the Ligue 1 title. He then impressed for Portugal at Euro 2020, featuring four times before the reigning champions were knocked out by Belgium.

Sanches a viable option

Liverpool have already boosted their defence with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Next on their summer shopping list is likely to be a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

A number of big names have been linked, with Youri Tielemans, Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus among them. But Sanches looks the most viable, although they may have to move quickly if Juventus take the bait.

Arsenal meanwhile are looking for cover in the middle of the park after losing Danie Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Matteo Guendouzi.

According to 90min, there was concrete interest from Arsenal earlier in the summer.

However, with Granit Xhaka’s deal to Roma falling through, Mikel Arteta may well have shelved his interest in Sanches.

Xhaka is set to sign a new deal with the Gunners and Arteta may be looking for a more attack-minded midfielder.

