Rennes boss Julien Stephan points to triple injustice after Arsenal defeat

Rennes boss Julien Stephan had plenty to grumble about after his side lost 3-0 on the night and were eliminated from the Europa League by Arsenal on Thursday.

Rennes had made the most of facing 10 men for 50 minutes of the first leg following the dismissal of Sokratis Papastathopoulos – turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win.

While Sokratis was forced to sit out the second leg, Arsenal were able to call on Alexandre Lacazette after his three-match ban for a red card in the previous round was reduced to two games on appeal and, having already served both of those games, took his place in the side.

Stephan questioned that decision – as well as another possible sending off for Lacazette in north London and Aubameyang being offside for the crucial second Arsenal goal as Arsenal triumphed 3-0.

“On the offside, it was very clearly an injustice, it was an error,” he said.

“That goal changed a lot of things. Regarding the Lacazette decision, the commission decided that his elbow against BATE was only worth a two-game ban.

“There was a tackle by Lacazette in the first half which was borderline, for which he got a yellow.

“Then he made a challenge on (Ramy) Bensebaini which was also borderline, but the decision didn’t go our way.

“There were quite a few things that went against us over the past couple of days. It’s a learning curve for a club of our level, we don’t have the power of Arsenal.”