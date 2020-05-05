Rennes defender Faitout Maouassa says he’s flattered by talk of interest from Manchester United following his impressive displays this season.

With the rest of the 2019/2020 Ligue 1 campaign officially cancelled, Rennes have finished in third place.

That’s enough to secure them a place in next season’s Champions League and Maouassa played a key role in the 28 games they did manage to complete.

Rennes conceded just 24 goals whilst accruing their haul of 50 points and they shipped just 10 on the road giving them the best away defensive record in the French top flight.

Maouassa played 25 of those matches and even managed to net in what proved their final two games of the campaign – the 2-0 victory at Toulouse and 5-0 home romp over Montpellier.

Those displays at left-back have caught the eyes of several Premier League sides and Newcastle were believed to be pondering a move at one point.

However, it’s Manchester United who appear to have stepped up interest despite the presence of England international Luke Shaw and exciting talent Brandon Williams in their ranks already.

Reports in France have linked the French U-21 international with a £10m move to Old Trafford and Maouassa has now responded.

He told Telefoot’s Julien Maynard (via Sport Witness): “I don’t let it go to my head. It’s nice, I won’t lie, it’s really nice to see clubs like that be interested in you.

“It’s just a pleasure, really, but like I said, I’m really happy at Rennes, I feel good and I’m staying grounded.”

When asked if any team could tempt him to leave Rennes, he added: “With the season we did, I think we’re all a bit sought after.

“But personally, I’m happy at Rennes, we’ve got the Champions League, there’s no real reason for me to go seeing as I’m really happy here.”