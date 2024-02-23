Arsenal to replace Eddie Nketiah with 14-goal LaLiga striker as Arteta shifts focus from Ivan Toney

Arsenal are determined to sign a new striker in the summer and have reportedly identified one of LaLiga’s most prolific players as a target.

The Gunners’ strike duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted only nine Premier League goals between them this term and Mikel Arteta wants to bring in more fire power.

Nketiah could also leave Arsenal at the end of the season amid interest from Crystal Palace and others, which would only increase their need for a new front man.

A number of big names have been linked with a switch to the Emirates recently. Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen is one example, although he’s likely to be too expensive.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a more likely option, who’s expected to join a top Premier League side in the coming months.

However, Arsenal have an open mind when it comes to their striker hunt and reports suggest that Girona talisman Artem Dovbyk is now on their radar.

Arsenal join the hunt for Artem Dovbyk

According to reports from Spain, Arsenal are ‘interested in signing Dovbyk from Girona this summer’ as Arteta aims to bolster his attacking options.

Girona are currently in second place in the LaLiga table – six points behind Real Madrid – in what has been one of the most exciting stories of the season so far.

Dovbyk has been one of the Spanish club’s star players and is likely to have plenty of suitors this summer.

The 26-year-old has scored an impressive 14 goals in 23 LaLiga appearances this term, making him the third-highest scorer in the division, behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Getafe’s Borja Mayoral.

It’s claimed that Dovbyk is ‘attracting interest from Premier League heavyweights in particular’ and Arsenal have now ‘joined the race for his signature.’

Even if Girona do the unthinkable and lift the LaLiga title this season, they will still find it very difficult to keep hold of their best players.

Dovbyk, along with the likes of Alex Garcia, Savio – who is set to join Manchester City – Ivan Martin have all been courted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do submit a concrete offer for Dovbyk in the coming months.

The striker is under contract until 2028, so a sizeable fee will be required to lure him away from Girona.

