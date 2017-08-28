Sanchez wants out of Arsenal after handing in transfer request

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force an exit, a report claims.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Chilean star has asked to leave the Gunners as he is increasingly annoyed with the situation at the club and with coach Arsene Wenger.

Wenger has repeatedly denied that the player will leave the club this summer and is even reportedly willing to allow him to walk away for free next summer.

Sanchez’s contract expires in 2018, and the two parties appear no closer to agreeing an extension any time soon.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the former Barcelona man.