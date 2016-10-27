Report: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham monitoring Aguero

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Sergio Aguero’s situation at Manchester City, according to reports.

Aguero was recently dropped by City boss Pep Guardiola for the Premier League clash with Everton and the Champions League trip to Barcelona, amid suggestions the Argentina international does not fit the Spaniard’s style.

Reports have suggested Aguero’s future is now in doubt at the Etihad, and according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the three London clubs are all keeping a close eye on the situation, with Chelsea understood to be the keenest.

The 28-year-old, who has struggled with a host of injuries over the last few seasons, returned to City’s starting XI against Southampton at the weekend, but underwhelmed in a performance which underlined why he is no longer guaranteed of a place in Guardiola’s side, as analysed here.

Guardiola himself has played down speculation the Aguero could leave the club, but has often spoke of wanting “more” from the striker, despite his impressive goal return.