Report: Arsenal have no intention of selling Hector Bellerin

Arsenal have reportedly told Barcelona that Hector Bellerin is not for sale and that he will stay at the club, a report claims.

The full-back has been persistently linked with a move the Camp Nou, but the Independent claims that Arsenal have no intention of allowing him to leave.

Their report states that Barca have prioritised the signing of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti this summer, something which will stretch their financial capabilities.

The Catalans have reportedly introduced self-imposed budgets, meaning that the club could only spend around £75m net this off-season.

Barca were hoping that Bellerin would push for a move and they could subsequently convince Arsenal to sell for a fee in the region of £45m.

The Independent goes on to state that: “any deal would take up too much of their summer budget to be feasible as things stand.”

Arsenal will be looking to keep their key players this summer in order to improve on their fifth-placed finish in the 2016/17 season.

However, uncertainty remains in the air over the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, with fears the latter could yet move to a Premier League rival.