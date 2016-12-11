Report: Atletico target Pochettino to replace Simeone

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been identified by Atletico Madrid as the man they want to replace Diego Simeone.

Atletico are preparing for life after Simeone, with the Argentinian said to have informed the La Liga club that he intends to quit the club next summer, by which time he will have served five and a half years in charge.

Simeone has been heavily linked with Arsenal, but Inter Milan are now understood to be favorites to recruit the 46-year-old.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Atletico want Pochettino to replace Simeone.

The Tottenham boss has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid, though with Zinedine Zidane having guided the European champions to the top of Lia Liga with a six-point cushion over Barcelona, the Frenchman’s job appears safe for now.

Daniel Levy is said to be aware of the interest in Pochettino, who signed a lucrative new contract with Spurs in May on the back of interest from Manchester United. The Tottenham chairman is determined to keep the former Southampton and Espanyol boss at White Hart Lane, as the club continue to tie down their most important players to long-term deals.