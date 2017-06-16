Report: Barcelona expect Man City swoop for teenage defender

Barcelona are bracing themselves for a Manchester City raid on their academy for teenage defender Eric Garcia, report Goal.

City are currently banned from signing academy players from other English clubs due to a Football Association ban imposed following poor transfer market conduct, forcing them to look to the continent for a fresh intake of talent.

That has led them to Barcelona’s youth ranks and Garcia, who has informed the Catalan giants he will not be renewing his contract wth them.

Garcia, 16, came through Barcelona’s football schools system before joining the club’s under-9s programme.

Should he complete his move, he will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Gerard Pique, Cesc Fabregas, and Hector Bellarin, who all turned their back on Barcelona’s academy in favour of moves to England.