Report: Barcelona line up PSG star as Coutinho alternative

Barcelona have reportedly switched focus away from their pursuit of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho this summer.

According to a report from Sport, the Catalan club now have PSG forward Angel Di Maria in their sights to replace Neymar should Coutinho not join.

Barcelona have submitted a number of bid for the Brazil star, but Jurgen Klopp is refusing to budge despite the player’s reported will to move to the Nou Camp.

The French side are however insistent that Di Maria is not for sale, despite Barcelona’s interest, according to Le Parisien.

PSG are in need of transfer revenue after they spent almost £200m to bring Barca star Neymar to Ligue 1 earlier in the summer.

However, Sky Sports claims that Barca haven’t ended their interest in the midfielder and will offer £101million up front with a further £37million in bonuses.

A source in Spain told Sky Sports: “Philippe has never been more determined to leave Liverpool.

“To suggest Barca are thinking of backing out and calling it a day, is absolute nonsense.

“They’re all in now; their cards are on the table and they’ll never give up the fight.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have given Barcelona until Sunday to submit an offer of €150m (£137m) for Ousmane Dembele, according to Bild. If the Catalan club fail to do so, the Frenchman will remain in Germany.