Report: Besiktas in talks to sign Liverpool misfit Benteke

Turkish side Besiktas have agreed personal terms with Liverpool striker Christian Benteke, according to Spor Haber.

The Turkish media outlet claim that Besiktas are on the look out for a new striker after German international Mario Gomez left the club following the attempted political coup in the country.

The report says that the Süper Lig side have managed to strike a deal with Benteke, however it might be harder to reach an agreement with the Merseyside club.

Interest from Crystal Palace has cooled off since they had a bid of £25million rejected by the Reds and now other interested clubs have an opportunity to make a move.

Liverpool paid £32.5million for the 25-year-old last summer and Besiktas are understood to want a loan move or a permanent transfer but are only willing to pay £21.2million.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is determined to recoup most of the fee they paid for the Belgium international and has insisted they won’t sell the striker on the cheap.

“Everyone knows about it. Christian has already said maybe it makes sense to go to another club. Christian is still a really great striker,” said the German manager.

“We have a few more strikers and I think it makes more sense to give them match time.

“But if there are clubs that want a real striker than they have to make real offers otherwise we will find solutions. A few clubs try to gamble but we are not part of this, we are serious.”