Report: Chelsea boss Conte makes defensive duo top targets

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk as he targets defensive reinforcements this summer.

Bonucci is well-known to Conte after they worked together in Turin, and the Telegraph reports that he may be allowed to leave the Serie A champions this summer.

Van Dijk, however, would be more pricey than the 30-year-old Bonucci, though that is unlikely to put Chelsea off a deal.

The Blues hope to take advantage of Southampton’s falling out with Liverpool over the player over an alleged illegal approach earlier this summer.

The Reds were forced to apologise and publicly withdrew their interest in signing the Dutchman, although it is thought that privately they are still hopeful of striking a deal.

Chelsea may yet opt against involving themselves in such a public mess, though have a strong relationship with the Saints which could help them should they decide to proceed.