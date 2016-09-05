Report: Chelsea consider deal for former Barcelona and Juve man

Chelsea could offer a contract to former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Caceres, according to reports in Italy.

Caceres previously worked with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus and is without a club after leaving the Serie A champions at the end of last season.

Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli have all been linked with the experienced defender, who has won 68 caps for Uruguay.

According to Calciomercato, the 29-year-old has emerged as a target for Chelsea, with Conte still keen on bolstering his defensive ranks.

The Blues signed Marcos Alonso and David Luiz on deadline day but have only six fit defenders currently in their squad.