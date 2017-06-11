Report: Chelsea near £35million midfielder capture

Chelsea are expected to complete the £35million capture of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in a matter of days, claim reports.

The 22-year-old Parisian was installed as one of Antonio Conte’s top summer targets following a brilliant season in Ligue 1, and Goal claim that an agreement is “close”.

However, citing information received from “people involved in the deal”, the report also insists that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will not be moving in the opposite direction.

Bakayoko scored just three goals in all competitions for Monaco last season, but was without question the driving force from midfield as they won a first Ligue 1 crown in 17 years as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.