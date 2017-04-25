Report: City trying to hijack Man Utd move for PSG defender

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier this summer.

The 24-year-old right-back had been tipped to snub Barcelona in favour of a move to City’s rivals Manchester United, but it would now appear that Pep Guardiola’s men are trying to get one up on their neighbours.

Jose Mourinho was reported to have held discussions with the Ivory Coast star last week, during which a deal was said to have been agreed in principle.

However, City’s interest could now spark a bidding war as both sides are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements for next season.

Aurier is said to favour a move to the Premier League over Spain, although PSG have not given up hope of keeping the player and are preparing a new contract offer, according to a report in the Daily Express.

The defender has been no stranger to controversy during his time at PSG, having been suspended by the club in February 2016 for calling team-mate Angel Di Maria a “clown” and labelling then boss Laurent Blanc a “fiotte” (a homophobic slur).

Should be an interesting signing, whoever he joins.