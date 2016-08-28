Report claims Arsenal missed chance to sign Griezmann

Arsenal failed to persuade Antoine Griezmann to sign for the club this summer – after reportedly meeting with the player to discuss an £80million move from Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners’ summer-long search for a new striker is set to end with the arrival of Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna, while interest in Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku and Gonzalo Higuain failed to pay dividends for Arsene Wenger.

Now The Sun on Sunday claims Wenger met with Griezmann for talks over a prospective move to the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer – only to be told the player had no desire to leave the Spanish capital.

An Arsenal source is quoted by the paper as saying: “Arsene and Griezmann held talks during the Euros about his situation.

“The player told him outright that he was happy in Spain, and his family were enjoying life there.

“There is still interest. Why wouldn’t there be in one of the best players in the world? But nothing will happen this summer at least.”

It was also revealed earlier this month that Griezmann, 25, has an £85.5m buy-out clause.