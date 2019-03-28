Report claims Barcelona will offer Man Utd three stars in Rashford swap

Barcelona’s determination to sign Marcus Rashford this summer will see them offer Manchester United their pick of three stars, according to reports in Spain.

Rashford has reportedly emerged as a leading target for the LaLiga giants as they seek a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, with his contract at United currently set to expire in summer 2020.

The England forward was believed to be “disillusioned” with life at United under Jose Mourinho, but he has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – confirmed permanently on Thursday morning – with eight goals in 18 appearances.

While it’s suggested Rashford has “no desire to leave United” and that talks over an extension to his deal are soon expected to reach a positive conclusion, Barcelona continue to court Rashford, according to reports in Spain, and are claimed to have contacted the club to offer them their pick of up to three players as part of any potential deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have told United they can have their pick from Philippe Coutinho, valued at €100m, Malcom, who it’s claimed they want €50m for, and Samuel Umtiti – on the market at a starting price of €70m.

United are said to have held talks with Coutinho’s entourage in recent months and while it’s not yet known if their interest in the former Liverpool man is genuine or not, the club would not encourage bids for Rashford – a player Solskjaer sees as a key man going forwards.

United could be tempted by Umtiti given their regular links to new centre-halfs, and while a new wideman is on the agenda – it is Jadon Sancho, rather than Malcom, Solskjaer is expected to target.

