Report claims Sarri will replace key defender with veteran Brazilian

Chelsea are ready to grant Cesar Azpilicueta a cut-price return to his homeland this summer – if surprising reports in the Spanish media are to be believed.

El Gol Digital claims the full-back wants to return to his native Pamplona and will be sold for just €20million this summer – with a switch to Athletic Bilbao in the offing.

The Spain star, currently on World Cup duty with his country, has been one of the Blues’ most consistent stars in recent seasons so allowing him to move on, especially for such a reduced fee, would prove a huge blow for incoming new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The report also claims the incoming Blues boss Sarri will replace the departing Azpilicueta with Inter Milan veteran Miranda, who played a starring role in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian turns 34 in September and bringing him in at this stage of his career would appear unlikely, despite his apparent authority in the centre of defence.

Miranda has been at Inter since a 2015 move from Atletico Madrid and has made 95 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

However, Inter are focusing their efforts on retaining the services of Manchester United target Milan Skriniar and it’s suggested they could be willing to discuss the Brazilian’s sale.

Despite being yet to have his appointment ratified, Sarri is busy remodelling the Chelsea squad behind the scenes with Daniele Rugani set to join from Juve and an apparent statement signing planned.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline

More from Planet Sport:

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Crouch on his love for tennis, his big serve and what might have been (Tennis365)

‘I never faced a shot so hard’ – Three GKs on what it’s like to face Wayne Rooney (Planet Football)