Marco Silva’s managerial approach is already upsetting some of Everton’s senior stars, according to a damaging report on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach – often compared to his compatriot Jose Mourinho – was appointed Toffees boss over the summer and oversaw a summer of major investment into the playing squad.

The Merseysiders started the season in strong fashion, but suffered a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to struggling West Ham last Sunday and now there appears to be widespread discontent at Goodison if a damaging report in The Sun is to be believed.

According to paper, ‘discontent among the squad has increased’ due to the amount of extra work that is being done on the training ground, as well as the emphasis on tactics.

Some players are complaining that many of Silva’s sessions ‘are above their heads’, and that it is a similar ‘information overload’ to that which created problems under Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman.

‘The squad have got together and are dropping hints with the management that they should be doing fewer hours and that the tactics should be simpler’.

Everton have the perfect chance to dampen those rumours when they travel to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

