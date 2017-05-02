Griezmann package could cost Man Utd £153m – report

Manchester United would have to make Antoine Griezmann the Premier League’s best-paid player if they want to convince the star to move to Old Trafford this summer.

A report in the Daily Mail claims United are ready to offer Griezmann a €350,000 a week salary to make the switch this summer – which in current exchange rates would be worth £295,000 a week.

The France forward remains Manchester United’s top target this summer and the Red Devils will again have him watched when his Atletico Madrid side take on city rivals and reigning European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg this week.

And the paper claims that while Griezmann is attracted by the prospect of the move, he does have doubts over the deal; not least the prospect of United’s battle to secure Champions League football and the fact that he’s never tested himself outside of Spain, having started at Real Sociedad before moving to Atletico.

But with the player reportedly preferring a five-year deal to make the move to Old Trafford, that outlay works out at a commitment of about £77m over five years and would be piled on top of a transfer fee that would have to exceed the £76m (90m Euros) currently acting as a buy-out clause in Griezmann’s contract in Spain.

The player is currently earning half that amount in Spain and knows his stock will perhaps never be higher.

And United won’t balk at the figures, having committed a similar amount to last summer’s signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus.

United also expect Wayne Rooney to leave this summer and that will immediately free them of a £290,000-a-week commitment to a contract that is not due to expire until the summer of 2018.