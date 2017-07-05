Report claims injured Cazorla may never play for Arsenal again

Santi Cazorla could have played his last game for Arsenal, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Spanish playmaker, out since October with a troublesome Achilles injury, was sorely missed by the Gunners last season as the club missed out on a place in the top four.

After three operations on the problem and despite a series of setbacks, the former Villarreal man – who picked up the injury in a Champions League tie against Ludogorets – was expected to make his return to action around October.

But a report in Wednesday’s Daily Express claims Cazorla may have kicked his last ball for the club.

The paper claims that after yet another setback, Cazorla now faces the prospect of being sidelined for almost two full seasons in succession.

The news will come as a big blow to Gunners supporters, with the Spaniard having become a fans favourite during his five years at the Emirates.

Cazorla played a pivotal role in the team during his first three seasons in north London, but long-term injuries have plagued him since late 2015.

The player was due to be out of contract this summer, but Arsenal took up the option to extend that deal until June 2018.

But the Express‘ claim that the player faces another season of uncertainty will cast not only his Arsenal future in doubt, but at the age of 32, his very career in the game.