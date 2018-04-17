Klopp makes France, Italy midfielders No 1 targets of summer

Liverpool will spend their entire £142million Philippe Coutinho windfall on two players this summer, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Reds are expected to invest heavily in their squad this summer, with talkSPORT pundit Micky Quinn claiming Liverpool will furnish Jurgen Klopp with a £250million transfer kitty to rival Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

And the Daily Mirror reckons Klopp has already identified two major targets – with Monaco’s attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar and Jorginho of Napoli set to make the move to Anfield.

It’s claimed long-term target Lemar has been identified as the man Klopp wants to bring to Merseyside as the long-term replacement for Coutinho, who moved to Barcelona for £142m in January.

The France midfielder is rated at around £92million and has also been strongly linked with Arsenal.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev seemingly opened the door on Lemar’s departure this summer over the weekend when he warned the player would not come cheap, telling Telefoot: “Good luck to those who want him.”

And to further boost Liverpool’s hopes, Vasilyev was asked in a Q&A session with a French sports channel whom he would rather sell Lemar to, the Monaco VP answered: “Liverpool.”

Klopp is also in the market for a new central midfielder amid doubts Emre Can could walk away on a free transfer.

The Germany star has long been linked with Juventus, but reports on Tuesday suggested Florentino Perez was ready to make the Liverpool man a prime target for Real Madrid this summer.

Jorginho, rated in the £50million bracket by Napoli has also been linked with Manchester United.

Paul Merson, meanwhile, thinks Liverpool will have little choice but to spend big if they are to reel in Man City in the 2018/19 season.

“I think (City were) far better over a consistent time,” Merson told talkSPORT.

“I think Liverpool have got the potential if they go out and spend reasonably big in the summer, then they might have a chance.”

