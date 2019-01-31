Liverpool are hoping to push through with a below-the-radar deal to sign Adrien Rabiot on Transfer Deadline Day, according to reports in Spain.

Despite the Liverpool Echo insisting Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will keep their powder dry on the final day of the January window, Catalan newspaper Sport are adamant that PSG midfielder Rabiot could complete a switch to Anfield after prolonged talks between the two clubs in the last 48 hours.

The paper claims PSG’s eagerness to cash in on a player – out of contract in the summer – has prompted both Liverpool and Tottenham to get in touch about a January deal.

Barcelona had been in the running to sign Rabiot too, but their capture of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax earlier this month, has led to a change of heart from the LaLiga side, with the club unwilling to spend money to sign a player available on a free this summer.

Rabiot has only made three league starts under Thomas Tuchel this season and has not travelled with the rest of PSG’s squad to their warm-weather training camp in Qatar, with his relationship with his employers at breaking point.

Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, which has infuritaed the club.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said last month: ‘The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence – he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period. ‘It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months. I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans.”

According to Paris United, PSG have slapped a €15million price tag on the player – money unlikely to deter Liverpool as they look to steal a march on their rivals and poach a man likely to be one of European football’s most in-demand stars this summer.

However, with the Echo adamant Liverpool won’t spend any money on deadline day, they claim the only movement is likely to be out – with midfielder Lazar Markovic poised to secure a move, most likely to Besiktas.

