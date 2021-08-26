Manchester City’s attempts to sign Tottenham captain Harry Kane this summer reportedly included the pick of five players in a part-exchange deal.

The Premier League champions were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the England skipper, with the player’s hefty £150million valuation pricing them out of the move as Kane looked to force his way out of north London.

The 28-year-old was keen to leave Spurs this transfer window, with City the only club really showing interest. It was suggested that the Etihad outfit were prepared to break the British club transfer record to sign Kane.

Pep Guardiola’s side had already broken that record earlier this summer. That was when they landed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a £100million deal.

However, their Kane pursuit ultimately collapsed on Wednesday when the prolific striker committed to remain at Tottenham this summer.

Kane wrote on social media: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

City failed with two offers

A now a report in The Athletic has now outlined City’s failed pursuit of the player. It details their first approach, which saw five of their first-team squad offered in part-exchange.

Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were all names on the table.

This was followed up by a second approach. In that proposal, City offered £75million upfront, along with a further £25million in add-ons.

Both of these offers were rejected out of hand by stubborn Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. He was not interested in any of the players in part-exchange.

Kane is now expected to be back as a regular starter. The Premier League clash against Watford on Sunday is likely to be his first start, despite the Europa Conference League second-leg play-off against Paços de Ferreira taking place on Thursday evening.

