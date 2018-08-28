Report claims Man Utd failed with £220m bid for Real Madrid superstar

It is reported that Manchester United failed with a £220m bid for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale this summer.

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, who was speaking to TV station El Chiringuito, Real rejected United’s mammoth offer in what appears to have been yet another transfer blow to Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils boss failed to land a number of his top targets this summer, with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Leicester star Harry Maguire known to have been high on his shortlist.

And if this latest report is true then it will surely have led to further frustration for Mourinho after United’s tough start to the new season.

Signing Bale would have been a huge boost to a United side that appears to lacking in true world-class talent, with the Welshman already starting the season strongly for Real after the surprising exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

United are next in action at Burnley on Sunday, in what has already become a must-win game for Mourinho’s men after two losses in the opening three Premier League outings.

