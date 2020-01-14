Report claims Man Utd have agreed £64m signing of defensive beast

Manchester United have reportedly completed a deal to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in a transfer worth just over £60m.

Koulibaly has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal over the past year but according to reports in Italy, United have swooped and stolen a march on their Premier League rivals.

The 28-year-old is not expected to join until the summer, but his presence alongside record signing Harry Maguire would give United a huge boost at the back.

Italian journalist Fabio Santini broke the news, speaking to TV show Il Processo: “Napoli will sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United for a figure of around 70-75m euros. It seems all done.

“Naturally, such a deal will be closed only in June and certainly not in January in the winter transfer window.”

The signing would be the second time United have shelled out big money on a centre-back within a year, with Maguire joining from Leicester City for £80m last summer.

The capture of Koulibaly is sure to appease United fans, although the addition of a new midfielder and striker could still be done in January.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon are reported to have now asked United to include Andreas Pereira as part of the deal to take Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford.

Following speculation surrounding the Sporting Lisbon midfielder in the summer, the Red Devils have again been heavily linked with Fernandes in recent days.

United are said to have held talks with the player’s representatives and were prepared to offer £51m up front as well as up to three players, one of whom could be defender Marcos Rojo.

However, it has also been claimed that Sporting want £50m up front with an additional £15m in add-ons, with the transfer fee and structure of the add-ons said to remain an issue between the clubs. Read more…