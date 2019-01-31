Manchester United have approached Monaco over a bid to bring promising teenage talent Hannibal Mejbri to the club on Transfer Deadline Day, according to reports in France.

United, on the day that another of their signings from Monaco, Anthony Martial, signed a new deal, are reported to have approached the Ligue 1 outfit over a deal for the 16-year-old defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not expected to make any signings this month, but, according to RMC Sport, United scouts have been sufficiently impressed by Mejbri and they expect a potential offer to be made – leading to a potential deadline day move to Old Trafford for the youngster.

Mejbri is yet to pay for the Monaco first-team but was understood to be close to being considered for their matchday squad.

The player, who underwent a trial with Arsenal in 2016 before signing for Monaco a year later, is a France Under-16 international and is already being viewed as a future full international for his country.

Meanwhile, long-term United target, Jordi Alba, has denied signing a new deal at Barcelona.