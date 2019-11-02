Tottenham star Christian Eriksen’s move to Barcelona last summer reportedly fell through after Lionel Messi vetoed it.

The Denmark playmaker made no secret of his desire to leave Spurs this summer after the club lost the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid.

However, Eriksen was unable to secure a transfer away from the club, with Spanish publication El Desmarque reporting that Messi blocked his move to Barcelona.

According to the report, Eriksen, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, was keen on the move and the Catalan outfit went as far as holding talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

A deal which would have seen Barca midfield pair Ivan Rakitic and Carles Alena go the other way in exchange for the playmaker is said to have been agreed.

Messi, however, was said to have opposed the transfer because he believes Eriksen ‘has not shouldered enough responsibility in big games’.

The breakdown in talks left the 27-year-old Dane in complete limbo, after reportedly pinning his hopes on a switch to the LaLiga champions.

Real, Juventus and PSG all remain keen on a move for Eriksen, however, and the player is still determined to leave either for a cut-price fee in January or on a free next summer.

