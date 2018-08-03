Paul Pogba is reported to have chosen the shirt he will wear at Barcelona amid heightening talk in the Spanish media that a huge late swoop will go through.

Pogba was reported to have met with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal in Los Angeles last week to discuss the possible move, where among other things, the role he would play under Ernesto Valverde and the shirt number he would wear, were said to have been discussed.

While Abidal was quoted in some sections of the Spanish press on Wednesday to deny ever meeting with Pogba, Mundo Deportivo and radio station RAC1 both claim discussions between the duo very much did take place – and the player even chose to inherit the club’s iconic No 8 shirt, which was recently left vacant by departing legend Andres Iniesta.

United’s No 6 cost the club a then world-record fee of £89.3million when he returned from Juventus two years ago and Barcelona would have to pay a fee of around £100m to bring him to the Nou Camp, with his performances at the World Cup helping to remind the watching world of his talents.

Pogba has struggled during his time at Old Trafford and regularly fell foul of Jose Mourinho last year and it’s suggested the player feels a fresh start at club level will do him good and help him recapture his best form on a regular basis.

The player recently alluded to the disagreements he has had with his manager in this interview.

Barcelona are, however, on the brink of announcing the capture of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, but the Chilean is seen more of a replacement for Paulinho than Iniesta.

It’s claimed Barca have spoken to Miralem Pjanic and Thiago about filling Iniesta’s spot in the centre of the park, but talisman Lionel Messi is said to have stated his preference to see Pogba brought in.

But with his fee set to top £100m, Barca may need to sell before they can buy and Tuttosport reckons the LaLiga champions will fund the move for Pogba by letting Ousmane Dembele leave for an equally extortionate fee. Arsenal have again been mooted as contenders.

