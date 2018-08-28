Paul Pogba already has crossed the i’s and dotted the t’s over a move to join Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Manchester United midfielder has seen speculation over his future grow over the summer after he put behind him a disappointing season at Manchester United to help lead France to World Cup glory.

It’s not secret that his agent Mino Raiola has been working on securing his client a move to Barcelona, and while United have fought against the move, it’s claimed that Pogba remains determined to leave the club and has already made his mind up that his career is best served away from Old Trafford.

United’s former defender Gerard Pique also added fuel to the fire with these claims about the midfielder on Monday.

Now Spanish outlet Don Balon claim a deal has already been agreed between Barcelona and Pogba with personal terms, contract details and even the shirt number he will wear at the Nou Camp already finalised and the only detail left to iron out is when the player will make the move.

United clearly won’t let the player leave this week given they have zero chance of bringing in a replacement until January at the earliest, but a move away from Old Trafford in the winter window is not out of the question for the Frenchman.

However, the Spanish outlet reckons a move to the Nou Camp looks most likely in the summer of 2019. The report goes on to add the Pogba’s determination to play alongside Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou has swayed his decision, while his ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho can hardly have helped matters.

There’s no word on the fee Barcelona will pay Manchester United for Pogba, but suffice to say it is likely to be not too far behind the £142m the LaLiga giants paid Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho in January.

